Angola: UN Recommends U.S.$145 Million Investment to Combat HIV/Aids in Angola

Luanda — The United Nations AIDS Strategic Information Advisor in Angola, Isabel Daniel, recommended on Thursday greater financial investment to implement the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan for the Response to HIV/AIDS in the country, which is estimated to cost USD 145 million.

Speaking to the press at the II International Congress on the Response to HIV in Angola, she clarified that the country currently only has 35 million US dollars, which she considers insufficient to meet demand.

"Many activities are not implemented due to a lack of resources," she stated.

Daniel emphasized the importance of mobilizing other sectors, such as the media, education, transportation, and other social sectors, to contribute to the response to HIV/AIDS to achieve better results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The UN official warned that 80% of Angola's municipalities have sexually active populations, mostly young people, including vulnerable groups such as sex workers, who are at high risk for HIV infection.

She emphasized the need to provide accessible prevention packages to the population, particularly to young people and adolescents, adding that studies of multiple health indicators reveal that sexual activity begins at an early age, around 14 or 15 years old.

"It is essential to provide comprehensive sexual education programs and prevention packages to the general population," she said.

According to the UN official, the provinces in Angola's eastern region have the highest HIV rates.

Inês Gaspar, the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS representative, highlighted that stigma and discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS still persist.

She acknowledged that the government has guaranteed access to antiretroviral medication, but called for an expansion of health services to facilitate access for more vulnerable patients and lamented the shortage of condoms in the country, emphasizing that their absence compromises prevention efforts. FMA/ART/AMP