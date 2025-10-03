Africa Urged to Harness Biodigital Tech to Overcome Food Security Paradox

Addis Ababa — The State Minister of Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen, pointed out that the convergence of biological and digital realms marks a paradigm shift in nourishing our nations, citing the stark paradox where Africa, despite having over 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, remains a net food importer.

A Pan-African conference on the Future of Biodigital Technologies in Food and Agriculture convened in Addis Ababa today, hosted by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA).

In his opening address at the conference, Seyoum underscored the urgent need for a fundamental transformation of Africa's food system.

He added that food sovereignty and agroecology are not mere ideals but achievable realities for all Africans.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Recall that two landmark events UN Climate Week and the Second Africa Climate Summit were convened in Addis Ababa early September that highlighted the essential role of digitalization in building climate resilience and fostering a sustainable, low-emission future

Stating "the convergence of biological and digital realms mark a paradigm shift in nourishing our nations," he pointed out a stark paradox where Africa, despite having over 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, remains a net food importer.

He described this contradiction as a pressing call to action, emphasizing that digital technology can drive the necessary transformation.

Seyoum stated that Ethiopia is not just a bystander in the global climate and digital revolution but is actively shaping it.

The State Minister referenced the Addis Ababa Declaration from the recent African Climate Summit, which advocates for homegrown solutions. In response, Ethiopia launched the Africa Climate Innovation Compact to scale up technologies that support this vision.

Ethiopia's commitment is further demonstrated in the Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0, which aims for a 70.3% reduction in emissions by 2035.

Seyoum highlighted digital innovation as the driving force behind this commitment, supported by the national strategy, Digital Ethiopia 2025.

He also mentioned the rollout of the Fayda Digital ID, a critical step towards transparency, ensuring that climate funds effectively reach smallholder farmers and women-led enterprises by enhancing Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance and minimizing fraud.

The State Minister stressed for collaborative efforts to harness digital technology, stressing that the time for action is now to re-imagine and transform Africa's food systems.