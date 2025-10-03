Ethiopia: PM Abiy Lays Cornerstone for Construction of Fertilizer Plant, Gode Oil Refinery

2 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of urea fertilizer plant and an Oil Refinery in Gode, Somali region of Ethiopia.

"Today marks a historic occasion for all Ethiopians as we lay the foundation stone for two transformative projects: the urea fertilizer plant, to be developed by Ethiopian Investment Holdings in partnership with the Dangote Group, and the Gode Oil Refinery, to be constructed by Golden Concord Group Limited (GCL)," the Prime Minister shared on social media channel.

The Gode Oil Refinery will have a production capacity of 3.5 million tons per year, utilizing crude oil and condensate from the Hilala oil field, the Premier indicated.

Meanwhile, the fertilizer plant, with a capacity of 3 million tons annually, will rely on natural gas from the Calub gas fields, delivered through a 108 km pipeline, he added.

Prime Minister Abiy added these projects represent more than industrial progress.

"They embody our shared responsibility to harness opportunities, strengthen cooperation, and promote peace. Hence, I call upon all Ethiopians to continue mobilizing in unity for progress.

By doing so, we elevate Ethiopia's presence on the global stage in a way that honors the true spirit of our Ethiopian identity," he underscored.

