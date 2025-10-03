Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says 'Dine for Nation' Project Sparking Significant Urban Transformation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed affirmed that the "Dine for Nation Initiative" is driving substantial development transformation across Ethiopia's cities.

The Prime Minister made the remarks following his visit to inspect various development projects in Jigjiga, the Somali regional capital.

Following his tour, PM Abiy highlighted the visible nationwide success in the tourism sector, citing the construction of nearly 30 hotels currently underway in Jigjiga as a prime example.

He added that the "Dine for Nation" projects in the region are between 80 to 85 percent complete and are expected to be finalized and inaugurated within the next three to four months.

He further elaborated that once the projects in the Somali region are completed, it will not only benefit the local area but also neighboring countries.

The Prime Minister stressed that the "Dine for Nation" project has brought new value to cities, introducing the public to a modern style of living.

He expressed his pleasure at the work being carried out in the Somali region, noting that the project is bringing about great change in every locality.

Overall, the Prime Minister indicated that the projects observed in the Somali Region--including the commencement of the Mesob-One Stop Service Center, corridor development, dine for nation, road projects, and hospital construction--demonstrate signs of a significant regional revitalization.

He specifically commended the high-quality, standardized houses constructed in Jigjiga, stating that other regions should learn from the Somali State's achievement in housing construction.

Calling the work in the region astonishing, the Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the people and leadership of the Somali Region, as well as to all those who participated in the work.

However, PM Abiy cautioned against complacency, urging citizens not to be fully satisfied with the current results. He posed a reflective question, asking, "Why did we not do this in previous years?" and stressed the need for self-reflection and regret over past inaction.

He also took the opportunity to recall Ethiopia's recent international award for its wheat development, and further highlighted that Ethiopia has recently received an additional award from a United Nations institution for its Green Legacy Initiative.

Regarding the ongoing corridor development work, he noted that the project has set an example for many African countries, with several expressing interest in learning from Ethiopia's experience.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Ethiopia's cities have not yet reached the desired standard.

He called for intensified collaborative efforts to sustain and strengthen the promising work being done to transform the lifestyle of citizens.