Ethiopia's PM Abiy Launches Gode Oil Refinery in Somali Region

2 October 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today laid the foundation stone for two landmark industrial projects in Ethiopia's Somali Region -- a multi-billion-dollar urea fertilizer plant and the Gode Oil Refinery.

The fertilizer plant, to be developed by Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) in partnership with Nigeria's Dangote Group, will have an annual production capacity of 3 million tons. The facility will utilize natural gas from the Calub fields, transported through a newly planned 108-kilometer pipeline.

The second project, the Gode Oil Refinery, will be constructed by China's Golden Concord Group Limited (GCL). It is designed to process 3.5 million tons of oil per year, relying on crude oil and condensate sourced from the Hilala oil field.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy described the projects as more than just industrial milestones.

"Today marks a historic occasion for all Ethiopians as we lay the foundation stone for two transformative projects," he said in a social media statement. "These projects represent more than industrial progress. They embody our shared responsibility to harness opportunities, strengthen cooperation, and promote peace."

The Prime Minister urged Ethiopians to maintain unity and continue mobilizing for national development, emphasizing that such efforts will help elevate Ethiopia's position on the global stage while reflecting the country's identity.

It is worth recalling that in August 2025, Ethiopia and Dangote Group signed a $2.5 billion agreement to construct the Gode fertilizer plant. Under the terms of the deal, EIH holds a 40% stake, while Dangote Group owns the remaining 60%.

The launch of these projects is expected to significantly boost Ethiopia's industrial capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and create new opportunities in the Somali Region, which hosts the country's key natural gas reserves.

