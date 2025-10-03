Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr Remanded in Custody Over Dagga Possession

Robert Mugabe Jnr (33), son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on charges of possessing dagga.

He will remain in custody until Friday, when the court is expected to hand down its bail ruling.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira told the court that Mugabe was arrested during a police traffic blitz on October 1 along 2nd Street Extension in Harare, after he drove against a one-way street in a silver Honda Fit.

"Upon searching the accused's black sling bag, police officers recovered two sachets of dagga, one pack of Rizla, and a white dagga crusher," Chigumira said.

The court heard that Mugabe refused to sign the seizure receipt issued to him. The dagga was later weighed at Harare Main Post, confirming a total of two grams with a street value of US$30.

"The seized dagga can be tendered in court as an exhibit," the prosecutor added.

Mugabe, who resides at 25 Budleigh Close, Helensview, Borrowdale, and is currently unemployed, was arrested on the spot and charged with unlawful possession of dagga.

"The accused acted unlawfully," Chigumira stressed, urging the court to deny him immediate release.

Magistrate Mutendereki remanded him in custody pending Friday's bail ruling.

He is represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.