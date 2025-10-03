Zimbabwe: Tagwirei to Takeover From Mnangagwa - Says Mliswa in Leaked Audio, Adds That Chiwenga Is Being Misled By Wife to Think He Has Influence in Army

Outspoken former legislator Temba Mliswa has sensationally declared businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's natural successor, dismissing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's chances of ever taking over.

In a leaked audio of a phone conversation between Mliswa and controversial businessman Agrippa "Bopela" Masiyakurima, secretly recorded by the latter, Mliswa argued that Chiwenga is being misled by his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, into believing he still commands enough military influence to claim the presidency.

Mliswa, once a fierce critic of Tagwirei, defended his change of stance by insisting he has no permanent enemies but only permanent interests.

"The person who is going to take over from Mnangagwa is someone he trusts, who will protect his interests, Tagwirei," said Mliswa.

"Social media does not install a leader. To tell you the truth, I know how you feel about Mnangagwa but we cannot have permanent enemies, we should have permanent interests. Who does not eat, everyone is doing so.

"Walk with the father who is there, not a step-father. Chiwenga is a stepfather. We will lose deals because of things that do not matter, you are business people, you must look at things that make you money."

Both Masiyakurima and Mliswa appeared to agree on Tagwirei's succession prospects, with Masiyakurima adding that he could never support Mnangagwa because of a failed US$5 million business deal between them.

Mliswa accused Chiwenga of corruption and pursuing personal vendettas, even over trivial issues such as unreceived wedding gifts.

Once considered the most powerful man in Zimbabwe after leading the November 2017 military intervention that toppled the late Robert Mugabe and ushered in Mnangagwa, Chiwenga is now widely viewed as having lost influence since retiring from the army to assume the role of deputy president.

Despite perceptions that the military has shifted allegiance to the Mnangagwa-Tagwirei faction within Zanu PF, Chiwenga reportedly still believes he retains significant sway.

Added Mliswa: "There is no longer any opposition in Zanu PF, they are headed to a conference with Mnangagwa tightly holding onto power, there is no coup that will ever happen in Zimbabwe.

"The cars that were given to the military came from Tagwirei with Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda saluting, remember Valerio is from ZIPRA, not ZANLA.

"Chiwenga will never direct operations for the army, that will never happen. He removed his uniform. That man is being misled by his wife, he should remember that he no longer wears a uniform."

Baloyi, a serving Colonel, has in recent months stepped up her public presence, which analysts view as part of both her own rebranding and that of the Chiwenga family. This comes as the Mnangagwa administration continues to face criticism over alleged corruption, ruthless tactics, and an expanding grip on key economic sectors such as mining.