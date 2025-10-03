Namibia: Parliament in Uproar After Nudo MP's Remarks On Swapo Headquarters

2 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Remarks that Swapo funded the construction of its headquarters with Chinese money caused chaos in parliament on Thursday.

The comments were made by National Unity Democratic Organisation parliamentarian Vetaruhe Kandorozu, who alleged that Swapo is awarding tenders to Chinese companies as a way of paying off its loans.

These allegations were, however, not received well by Swapo parliamentarians who demanded a retraction from Kandorozu.

"He must withdraw what he said we cannot allow him to make such unfounded allegations," Evelyn !Nwases-Taeyele said.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and former Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua also called on Kandorozu to withdraw his unfounded remarks.

