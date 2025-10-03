Uganda: Northern Uganda Has Every Reason to Vote Museveni - Says Among

The NRM second vice chairperson, Anita Among has said Northern Uganda has every reason to support President Museveni in the forthcoming 2026 general election.

"This is the only person who has brought hope to Ugandans. He is the only one who has brought us from instability to stability. He has brought us from poverty for us to have money in economy. It is his government you can be able to have roads," Among said.

Among, who also doubles as the Speaker of Parliament was speaking to NRM supporters in Alebtong on Thursday as she canvassed votes for President Museveni.

Museveni is currently in Lango sub-region, which is part of Northern Uganda to campaign for another term as president.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among said in the last 39 years ,Northern Uganda has seen so much development, crediting NRM for this.

"There has been transformation in this place. Now you can see the development and peace in this place. Last night, people were moving around the whole night.That used not to happen here. You can see a road all the way from Lira to Alebtong. You can see schools and hospitals. That used not to happen. Originally, women would give birth in the bush but now we have hospitals.We have schools where our children are able to study for free.

We want to thank President Museveni for ushering in peace and unity in Northern Uganda," Among said.

"It is high time the people of Northern Uganda, and Lango in protected these gains. We need to protect peace, security and development that are happening here."

Among said the next five years of the NRM government will focus on building on what has so far been achieved, specifically, mentioning the Parish Development Model program aimed at getting the remaining 39% of the population out of subsistence production.

"We want to ensure that we finish all the roads that are under construction and construct new ones. We want to elevate health centres into district hospitals. As people of Northern Uganda, the only way to pay back the president is giving him the vote."