Uganda: Defence Minister Urges Ugandans to Prioritise Eye Checkups

State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Huda Oleru, has called on Ugandans to take eye health seriously by seeking regular medical checkups, warning that untreated infections such as cataracts can lead to severe complications and even blindness.

The Minister made the remarks while officially opening a one-week free medical camp at Old Kampala Hospital, an initiative sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The camp, which commenced this week, is offering specialised eye treatment alongside other medical services to hundreds of patients, particularly those who cannot afford costly procedures.

Oleru expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for supporting the initiative, stressing that cataract surgery remains out of reach for many Ugandans, especially those in rural areas.

"Cataract treatment is very expensive, and many of our people cannot access it. I encourage everyone who has been given this opportunity to make the most of it," she urged.

The medical camp is expected to attract over 600 patients, with about 400 cataract cases scheduled for surgery within the week. According to Dr. Kalinachi Abubakari, an eye specialist at Old Kampala Hospital, cataract operations are among the most expensive eye treatments, leaving many vulnerable patients untreated.

Hospital director Safina Kenyanji applauded the overwhelming turnout, saying the camp was a lifeline for communities that often delay treatment due to financial or accessibility challenges.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, who also attended the launch, commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending humanitarian support to Ugandans. He echoed the Minister's call for routine health checkups, noting that many preventable diseases worsen because patients seek medical attention too late.

"Eye problems take a long time to heal and can worsen if neglected. I urge Ugandans to go for regular checkups so that treatable conditions do not become permanent disabilities," he emphasised.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced plans to extend similar medical camps to Mayuge District and other parts of Eastern Uganda as part of its continued partnership with Uganda in the health sector.

With cataracts remaining the leading cause of blindness globally, health experts have reiterated the importance of early detection and treatment. The ongoing camp at Old Kampala Hospital is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of untreated eye cases and raise awareness about preventive healthcare.