Rwanda: Nigerian Envoy Looks to Stronger Ties With Rwanda

Members of the Nigerian community in Rwanda came together on Wednesday, October 1, in Kigali to mark Nigeria's 65th Independence Day, in a celebration that went beyond patriotism to highlight the West African country's growing ties with Rwanda, especially through education.

Organized by the Nigerian Association in Rwanda in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission, the event brought together Nigerians living in Rwanda, Rwandans, diplomats, and other dignitaries.

Ibrahim Zanna, Nigeria's High Commissioner to Rwanda, used the occasion to highlight the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) programme, a key instrument of his country's foreign policy focused on African cooperation. Through this initiative, the Nigerian government sends highly skilled professionals abroad to support capacity-building in other African countries, including Rwanda.

"Right now, we have 28 Nigerian professors and PhD holders working in Rwandan universities. They are part of the Technical Aid Corps, and their salaries are fully paid by the Nigerian government," Zanna explained. "Since I arrived in Rwanda, six professors have come, and last month we got 12 more. It's our way of supporting Rwanda."

These professionals are contributing to various private universities, teaching in areas such as science, technology, social sciences, and business.

Ambassador Zanna emphasized that Nigeria's commitment to Africa's development goes beyond borders, and that skilled human capital remains one of its strongest assets.

"We don't just export oil; we export knowledge, and we're proud of that," he said.

A broader vision of unity

The 65th Independence Day was celebrated under the theme "All Hands on Deck Towards a Greater Nation", which the ambassador said reflects Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's call for unity and active participation in national development at home or abroad.

He encouraged Nigerians living in Rwanda to see themselves as ambassadors of development, not just of culture or commerce.

"Even from outside the country, you can contribute. By teaching, building businesses or supporting innovation. You help shape the perception and future of Nigeria," he told his compatriots.

Beyond education

The ambassador also highlighted other ways Nigerians are contributing to Rwanda's development landscape. He pointed out that two Nigerian banks--Access Bank and GT Bank--are operating in Rwanda, providing financial services and creating jobs.

He urged Nigerians to carry themselves with dignity and represent their country positively while respecting their host nation.

"We should live peacefully, respect our hosts, and show the best of who we are," he said.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The diplomat thanked the Rwandan government and people for the warmth and hospitality extended to Nigerians living in Rwanda.

"Nigerians tell me they feel welcome here. The people are friendly. That's why I say, God bless the people of Rwanda," he added.

He also expressed interest in deepening ties through increased travel and tourism, noting that the Nigerian High Commission has made it easier for Rwandans to access visas.

"If you walk into our embassy, we will help you right away. Many Rwandans leave with their visa on the same day. We want to encourage more Rwandans to visit Nigeria," he said.

While Rwanda allows Nigerians to enter without a visa, Ambassador Zanna mentioned that Nigeria is reviewing its visa policy to encourage reciprocity, but for now, the focus remains on easing the process.

"Rwandans pay only $4 for visa processing. But in the future, the Nigerian government may adjust the policy. For now, I just try to make things as easy as possible," he explained.