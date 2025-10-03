Namibia: Govt to Roll Out Feeding Scheme for 110,000 Children At ECD Centres

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare will roll out a nationwide feeding scheme reaching over 110 000 children across 3 866 early childhood development (ECD) centres.

The initiative was announced by gender minister Emma Kantema on Thursday during a Cabinet committee briefing at the Government Information Centre.

"As a ministry, we are committed to ensuring that children not only survive but thrive.

"Nutrition, early stimulation, safety and adequate learning opportunities during the first years of life are the building blocks of our nation's future," she said.

The initiative forms part of the relaunch of the Life Starts programme, which has now been institutionalised as a national framework to improve nutrition, early learning, and safety for young children.

The ministry, according to Kantema, has trained trainers in food hygiene and child nutrition.

These trainers will soon begin capacity-building across all 14 regions to equip volunteers and parents to deliver meals safely.

Beyond nutrition, the ministry has also opened a new ECD training programme in the Khomas region, with simultaneous sessions in six other regions.