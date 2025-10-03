Uganda: Kazinda's Family Petitions Chief Justice Over Delayed Supreme Court Ruling

Relatives of Geoffrey Kazinda, the jailed former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, have petitioned Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo over what they describe as delayed justice in his long-running legal battle.

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, and received by the Office of the Chief Justice on the same day, the family expressed frustration that a ruling in Kazinda's Supreme Court appeal has not been delivered, 5 years since the appeal was lodged by the Attorney General .

Kazinda's 85-year-old mother, Teopista Nanfuka, said the delay had left the family with no peace of mind.

"We plead with the Chief Justice to prevail over his colleagues to deliver judgment in this matter which has already been heard three times. It is our son's only hope for justice," She stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nanfuka stated further that her advanced age can nolonger let her walk to prison to visit her son and she thinks she might even die without his last glance as his prospective release date would be 2046.

The family also fears that since Justice Owiny-Dollo is approaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 and yet he headed the panel that heard the appeal , the process may stall further if a new panel has to be reconstituted to rehear the case .

The case before the Supreme Court seeks to overturn a Constitutional Court ruling that nullified all trials against Kazinda and ordered his release in 2020.

However, the Attorney General secured an injunction staying the Constitutional Court decision, a move that has allowed the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to continue prosecuting Kazinda .

Through their lawyer, Richard Omongole, the family accuses the state of frustrating justice. The Attorney General's actions have prolonged Kazinda's suffering. The Supreme Court has a duty to end this legal uncertainty," Omongole argued.

Kazinda is currently serving a 25-year sentence at Luzira Prison on charges of illicit enrichment, charges his family believes would have no legal basis if the Supreme Court rules in his favour.

Family representative Peter Lubulwa said they remain hopeful despite the setbacks. "We believe that once the Supreme Court delivers its ruling, justice will prevail and our family will finally find relief," he remarked.