Uganda: Besigye's Detention a Result of Museveni's Hate and Impunity - Gen Muntu

Presidential candidate Mugisha Muntu has attributed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye's continued detention to President Museveni's "hate and impunity."

Addressing supporters in Mitooma District, Muntu urged the courts to expedite Besigye's trial or grant him bail immediately.

"It's not that we in the opposition are above the law, but if someone has committed an offense, they should be tried in court--only if there is evidence against them," Muntu said.

He questioned why Besigye and his co-accused remain in prison despite being eligible for bail.

"The law states that any suspect is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court. Bail can be denied, yes, but the Constitution mandates that if a suspect surpasses 180 days in detention without trial, they must be released immediately," he added.

Muntu, a former army commander who retired at the rank of a major general, also called on President Museveni to stop harassing his former bush war comrades.

"Gen Museveni knows--and we all know--how Dr Besigye treated us during the bush war. Political disagreements should not justify treating comrades this way," he said, urging the President to stop misusing state powers to suppress dissenting opinions from the opposition.

Besigye was arrested from Nairobi on November 16, 2024, and controversially extradited to Uganda to face the military court. But after the Supreme Court outlawed civilian trial in January 2025, the state opened fresh treason charges in civil court and he has been denied bail severally since.

Muntu further warned that courts risk losing independence in their decision-making. "I implore courts to exercise maximum integrity while executing their duties and not be swayed by external influence," he said.

During his campaign trail, Gen. Muntu also visited schools in the district, many of which remain closed due to the ongoing teachers' strike.

After completing his campaign activities in Mitooma, he will continue to Rubirizi District on Friday as he seeks the country's top political seat.