Uganda: Besigye Plea Taking Stalls As Judge Orders Written Submissions

The plea-taking of opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye stalled on Tuesday after the High Court directed that all submissions be made in writing, declining to allow him to personally address the court.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma of the Criminal Division remanded Dr Besigye and co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutale until October 8, 2025, when he is expected to rule on whether the concerns raised by Besigye will be addressed.

Court proceedings were delayed amidst heightened security and loud protests by supporters who had gathered from early morning.

The accused face treason charges over alleged clandestine operations targeting the Ugandan government.

The drama unfolded when Dr Besigye, appearing in court at 11:34am alongside Hajji Lutale, attempted to raise a matter of concern before plea-taking began.

"Good morning, My Lord. I wish to raise a matter of concern before we proceed with this business," Besigye said.

Justice Baguma interrupted, asking if Besigye had withdrawn instructions from his team of ten lawyers, led by Kenyan politician Martha Karua and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Karua argued: "There is no law that bars a suspect from answering questions in court or speaking while in court simply because they have legal representation."

Besigye clarified that he had "temporarily withdrawn instructions" to personally raise a concern.

Justice Baguma insisted: "Raise all the concerns, put them in writing, and I am giving you until Friday this week. Come back here on 8th October for my response."

Attempts by defense lawyers to negotiate a different arrangement were rejected.

Lawyer Ernest Kalibbala maintained, "Appointing lawyers doesn't close the mouth of the party. No law bars any person in the dock from speaking in court."

Despite this, the judge upheld that Besigye's team must submit their issues in writing.

The day began in chaos, with supporters locked out of the packed courtroom chanting revolutionary songs, led by Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

"We came here at 8am. This is a public court, not someone's compound. Judges are public officers, paid with taxpayers' money," Ssemujju said.

Another opposition figure, Salaam Musumba, added: "Keeping time is not a favor. Even in death, taxpayers still fund state burials for these officials."

Security personnel, including the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), heavily guarded the court.

The crowd outside at one point turned unruly, chanting and accusing the judiciary of silencing Besigye. Judicial activities in nearby buildings were temporarily disrupted.

Besigye was later escorted through an underground passage by JATT operatives.

Background of the Case

Dr Besigye, Hajj Lutale, and Capt Denis Oola face treason charges for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government via meetings held in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala.

Prosecutors allege the trio solicited funds, military-grade weapons, counterfeit currency, poison, and planned sabotage operations.

Besigye is accused of receiving $5,000 from a Kurdish agent, "AW," to transport 36 Ugandans for paramilitary training in Kenya; the recruits were intercepted and deported back to Uganda.

Evidence expected in court includes audio and video recordings, immigration records, phone logs, and social media communications.

Besigye and Lutale were arrested in Kenya in November 2024, allegedly in possession of pistols and other materials, while Oola reportedly joined the scheme in October 2023 through WhatsApp communications.

Next Steps

The court now awaits written submissions from Dr Besigye's legal team. Supporters remain on edge, vowing to continue protests.

Despite previous denials of bail and a request for Justice Baguma's recusal, Besigye's team insists they will pursue justice through all legal avenues.