Uganda: Kassanda Residents, Religious Leaders Alarmed Over Rising Political Tensions

Residents and religious leaders in Kassanda District have raised concerns over growing political divisions in the area, warning that these tensions are fueling fear, hostility, and social disunity.

Kassanda, home to about 89,000 people across 565 villages, is represented by members of parliament from different political parties.

Kassanda South and Kassanda North constituencies are held by legislators on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, while Bukuya Constituency is represented by a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The District Woman MP is also from NUP.

Locals say that during election periods, sharp divisions emerge between residents depending on political affiliations, sometimes leading to intimidation and threats, particularly in rural villages.

Fiona Nabanja, a resident of Katuugo village, shared her experience: "I once openly supported a particular politician, but I immediately started facing harassment. People followed me, questioned me wherever I went, and even tried to block me on my way to Mityana. If it wasn't for Good Samaritans, the situation could have ended badly."

Youth groups report that political divisions also affect employment opportunities, with some losing jobs in public offices because of their perceived affiliations.

Herman Mutumba, a preacher at Kalagi Church of Uganda, warned that tensions are even affecting places of worship.

"When political conflicts escalate, they don't spare our churches. Congregations get divided along party lines, and this weakens faith and unity. We urge our people to remain calm, preserve peace, and put unity above politics," he said.

In response, the Kabaka's local chiefs and community leaders have launched campaigns to sensitize residents about the dangers of political intolerance, encouraging peaceful coexistence regardless of party lines.

One village elder emphasized: "Politics will come and go, but as a community, we must live together. We cannot allow political divisions to break the bonds of brotherhood and neighborliness."

As the 2026 general elections approach, Kassanda stands at a crossroads--whether to allow partisan tensions to sow discord or to embrace peace and dialogue for the good of the district.