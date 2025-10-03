Uganda: Rwanda, Uganda Military Commanders Conclude Talks to Strengthen Border Ties

2 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

The sixth Proximity Commanders' Meeting between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Division and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) 2 Division, deployed along the shared border, concluded on October 2, after three days of discussions held in Kabale and Mbarara, Uganda.

The meeting, concluded by UPDF Deputy Land Forces Commander Major General Francis Takirwa, focused on strengthening cooperation between the two forces and fostering closer ties with the communities along the border.

Various strategies were outlined to enhance joint efforts in promoting security and stability along the shared border.

In his closing remarks, Takirwa thanked participants for their active involvement and constructive contributions throughout the meeting.

He underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in combating cross-border illegal activities and encouraged both forces to improve regular information sharing.

He highlighted that the continued partnership reflects the commitment of both military leadership under the guidance of their respective Commanders-in-Chief, to address shared challenges.

Takirwa expressed gratitude to the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose visionary leadership enabled the realization of the initiative.

He acknowledged the Chiefs of Defence Staff of both countries for their role in facilitating these meetings.

"Enhanced security benefits both sides, as it allows citizens to confidently engage in business and other activities, knowing that their safety is assured," he said.

