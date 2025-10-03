Africa: Building the Energy Foundations for Rwanda's Electric Mobility Transition

press release

Kigali — Rwanda's ambition to electrify 20% of its bus fleet by 2030 will require substantial investment in energy infrastructure, clear policy frameworks, and innovative financing, according to a new World Bank report.

The report, Exploring Enabling Energy Frameworks for Electric Mobility in Rwanda, assesses Rwanda's power sector readiness to support the growing adoption of electric mobility, with a particular focus on battery electric buses.

Prepared under the Rwanda Urban Mobility Improvement Project (RUMI) with the support of the World Bank's Quality Infrastructure Investment (QII) Partnership and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP), the report provides detailed analysis of electricity demand, charging infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks. It also offers recommendations to ensure that Rwanda's energy and transport systems advance together in a coordinated, sustainable way.

Rwanda has positioned itself as a leader in Africa's drive towards electric mobility. The government has pledged to electrify a fifth of its bus fleet by 2030, building on early investments in Kigali where private operators have already deployed electric buses and charging stations. In a major step forward, the government has pledged that all new buses in Kigali will be electric. To deliver on this vision, it has established Ecofleet Solutions, a state-owned enterprise driving the transformation of public transport in the capital through smart and green mobility. These efforts are anchored in Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and their broader climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"Electric mobility is not only about cleaner buses. It is about building the foundations of a modern economy powered by sustainable energy," said Sahr Kpundeh, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda. "The World Bank is proud to support Rwanda as it aligns its energy and transport systems to meet its development goals."

The report underscores that scaling up electric mobility will put pressure on Rwanda's electricity grid if not carefully managed. Kigali's peak power demand is projected to increase by 64%by 2030, even without electric vehicles. The addition of electric vehicles will further strain the system, and without upgrades, the number of overloaded lines could be four times higher by 2030.

The report finds that smart charging offers one of the most effective tools to ease pressure on the grid. Shifting charging to off-peak hours and aligning it with solar generation can reduce stress on distribution networks by up to 15%.

"Electrifying transport presents Rwanda with a generational opportunity to modernize public mobility, reduce emissions, and build resilience into its energy systems," said Tarek Keskes, World Bank ESMAP Energy Specialist leading on the study. "Our analysis shows that Rwanda can achieve its goals if smart charging, cost-reflective tariffs, and integrated planning are prioritized."

Pricing reforms are another priority. Utilities currently bill electric vehicle charging at industrial rates, which may not fully reflect the additional costs and risks to the grid. The report calls for cost-reflective, time-of-use tariffs that encourage drivers and operators to charge vehicles when it is most efficient for the system.

Beyond technical solutions, the report highlights the need for stronger coordination between institutions. The report recommends a unified roadmap and a dedicated sustainable transport working group, comprising the different stakeholders, to facilitate efficient planning and collaborative implementation of initiatives.

Among its recommendations, the report encourages the government to integrate electric vehicle charging into the national electricity pricing model and to mandate EV-ready infrastructure in new buildings and major renovations. It calls for strategic grid upgrades at key transit hubs such as the Nyabugogo Terminal, supported by rooftop solar and battery storage. It further emphasizes the importance of establishing regulations for battery waste management and promoting Extended Producer Responsibility schemes to make recycling more accessible.

With financing being a critical element, the study highlights opportunities for blended finance, public-private partnerships, and green bonds to mobilize the scale of resources needed.

"The Government of Rwanda is committed to accelerating the transition to electric mobility as part of our climate and development agenda," said Dr. Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure for Rwanda.

The report concludes that Rwanda is well placed to lead electric mobility development in Africa but cautions that success will depend on careful coordination of transport and energy policies.

