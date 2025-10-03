Africa: World Bank Steps Up Support to Increase Rwanda's Resilience to Natural Disasters

press release

Washington — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing (DPF) with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) for the Government of Rwanda, aimed at building stronger systems to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to disasters, protecting both lives and livelihoods.

Rwanda faces increasing vulnerability to climate-related disasters, with more than 80%of disaster impacts linked to climate change. Since the early 2000s, the frequency and severity of floods, landslides, and droughts have escalated significantly. The devastating floods and landslides of May 2023 alone resulted in 131 fatalities, 104 injuries, and left over 18,000 people homeless, with total physical damages and economic losses estimated at $187 million.

The $141 million operation, prepared with support from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), is anchored on three pillars:

· Enhancing disaster risk information and institutional coordination;

· Strengthening climate and disaster resilience of the built environment;

· Improving natural resources management for resilience.

These pillars align with Rwanda's 2023 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Policy and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST 2).

"Rwanda has made tremendous progress in development over the past two decades, but climate change threatens to reverse these gains," said Sahr Kpundeh, the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda. "The lessons learned from the May 2023 floods informed this operation, ensuring that our support directly addresses the vulnerabilities that communities face on the ground."

Approximately 40%of Rwanda's population lives in high-risk highland areas prone to landslides. With only 6% of arable land irrigated, the country's economy remains highly dependent on rainfed agriculture. Climate change is expected to increase rainfall variability and intensity, potentially reducing GDP levels by 5-7% below baseline in multiple years by 2050.

By integrating disaster risk management into national planning, Rwanda is taking proactive steps to safeguard its development achievements and ensure a more resilient future for its citizens.

"The integrated approach of this Cat DDO is crucial for addressing Rwanda's complex disaster risk landscape," said Saurabh Dani, World Bank Senior Development Specialist. "By simultaneously strengthening institutional coordination, improving building standards, and enhancing natural resource management, Rwanda is building resilience across multiple fronts."

The operation is aligned with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Rwanda (FY21-FY26), which emphasizes the need to enhance resilience to climate-related risks, particularly urban flood risks exacerbated by rapid urban growth. The Cat DDO complements other World Bank-funded efforts to mainstream disaster risk management and climate considerations into development planning.

