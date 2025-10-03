South Africa: Police Reaffirm Commitment to Protect Older Persons

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has urged communities to unite in protecting older persons and to take a stand by reporting abuse.

"SAPS is obliged and mandated by the Constitution and the Older Persons Act, 2006, to ensure the protection of all elderly persons and dealing effectively with the plight of older persons by empowering and protecting them," police said in a statement.

Wednesday, 1 October, marked the 35th anniversary of the United Nations in declaring, recognising and honouring worldwide the contributions of older persons.

In South Africa, the commemoration forms part of the Older Persons Week and Social Development Month, which are observed annually to demonstrate the nation's commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in society.

SAPS said elderly abuse is a growing social concern across society and has many forms, such as violence, lack of access to services, physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse and neglect.

"Abuse can be the result of a single act or may continue over a period of time. Abuse can be accidental or a deliberate act.

"An abuser may be a relative, a partner, a caregiver, a volunteer, a neighbour, a friend, or even a stranger. Since elder abuse is often conducted by those who have access to older persons as caregivers or relatives, it tends to be under-reporter," the police said.

"The elderly are important pillars of society and continue to play useful roles in society by sharing their wisdom and experience with society."

SAPS encouraged the public to observe measures to ensure the safety of older people. These include:

Installing handrails, non-slip mats, and removing tripping hazards.

The use of walkers, canes, or wheelchairs to prevent falls.

Regularly checking in with family and friends to prevent isolation.

Educating communities on common scams targeting seniors.

Considering investing in a medical alert.

Encouraging participation in senior centres for socialisation and activities.

To curb elderly abuse, a multi-agency approach and community-based partnerships is needed in order to effectively safeguard the elderly with government departments such as the Department of Social Development, the Department of Health and those in the criminal justice system and civil society organisations for the successful conviction in cases which involve elderly abuse.

Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused or has suffered abuse-related harm is urged to report the matter to the nearest police station or immediately call SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App or report to a social worker.

All information received will be treated confidentially.