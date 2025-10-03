South Africa: Joburg Water Provides Update On Coronationville Water Provision

Johannesburg Water has moved to assure residents that progress is being made to improve water supply to Coronationville in the west of the city.

The area was the sight of violent protest last month with residents demanding water supply.

"Johannesburg Water is making progress on the planned intervention for an immediate intervention to improve supply to the high zone of Coronationville. The project commenced on 22 September 2025, with excavations to expose pipework on the ground. Excavations have been completed on both sides of the street in the vicinity of Harmony and Hamilton streets, Coronationville.

"This is where the cross-connection will be made. A socket has been welded onto the main pipe supplying Crosby on 29 September 2025. Road cutting and trenching were also completed on 30 September 2025, with pipe-laying and valve installation activities currently underway," the entity said in a statement.

Furthermore, final pipe connections will be made for the rest of the week with "commissioning of the cross-connection is expected on Friday".

"In addition, Johannesburg Water has allocated a dedicated team to investigate, assess feasibility and then only implement interventions which could address challenges in sensitive areas supplied within the Commando System, including Claremont, Westbury, and Westdene.

"These investigations are ongoing and will be resolved progressively, as the challenges and potential solutions differ across each block. It should also be known that the improvement of the Commando System is still dependent on the ongoing medium - and long-term project interventions underway or which are due to commence," the statement read.

Residents are warned to take care around the construction area in Coronationville.

"This is a reminder that the Coronationville project remains an active construction site. Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution in the area and to keep clear of the site, which is strictly off-limits to unauthorized persons. These measures are in place to safeguard both the public and Johannesburg Water employees and contractors.

"Johannesburg Water will continue to provide updates as work progresses and apologises for the inconvenience caused during this intervention," the statement concluded.

Johannesburg Water is a municipal entity of the City of Johannesburg.