Somalia Cabinet Approves Appointment of New Accountant General

2 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Oct 2, 2025 — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the appointment of Mohamed Mahmoud Abdulle as the new Accountant General, following a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Abdulle brings extensive experience in public financial management and national accounting systems, the statement by the office of the prime minister has said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also endorsed the National Strategy for Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between Somalia and Tajikistan.

Ministers were briefed on the country's ongoing national ID registration efforts and public consultations on the completion of the federal constitution.

The government says the appointments and initiatives are part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and state institutions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.