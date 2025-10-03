Somalia Cabinet Approves Appointment of New Accountant General

Mogadishu, Oct 2, 2025 — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the appointment of Mohamed Mahmoud Abdulle as the new Accountant General, following a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Abdulle brings extensive experience in public financial management and national accounting systems, the statement by the office of the prime minister has said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also endorsed the National Strategy for Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between Somalia and Tajikistan.

Ministers were briefed on the country's ongoing national ID registration efforts and public consultations on the completion of the federal constitution.

The government says the appointments and initiatives are part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and state institutions.