South Africa: Police Investigate Courier Company Over Drug Packaging - South African News Briefs - October 3, 2025

Police Investigate Courier Over Drug Packaging

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is investigating a courier company after its packaging material was found wrapping drugs worth R21 million seized in Linbro Park, reports EWN. Two suspects were arrested on the M2 highway carrying marijuana. The suspects led police to a storage facility, where a larger quantity of the drugs was found neatly wrapped in plastic bags. Most of the bales of marijuana were wrapped with a particular courier company's packaging material. Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said that the JMPD followed up on a tip that the suspects were in a car, and they found the dagga worth R21 million. There are about 50 bags here, each costing about R400,000.

Two Gang Members Shot Dead in Bonteheuwel

Two known gang members were shot dead in Bonteheuwel, reports eNCA. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the shootings are linked to ongoing tensions between the Hard Livings and Dixie Boys gangs. He warned that while the area had been calm in recent weeks, the latest incident risks sparking renewed violence and instability in the community. Authorities are now working to identify the shooters.

Cape Town Officials Implicated in R1.6 Billion Tender Fraud Probe

Three City of Cape Town officials have been implicated in a tender fraud investigation linked to a R1.6 billion construction contract, reports EWN. The South African Police Service (SAPS) commercial crimes unit carried out search and seizure operations at 26 addresses across the city. The raids were prompted by information from a whistleblower and investigations by both the City of Cape Town and the SAPS. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that information about alleged tender fraud related to a R1.6 billion construction contract was handed to the SAPS about a month ago. Hill-Lewis said the contract relates to a construction tender. Three City of Cape Town officials were implicated in the investigation.

