Kenya: Fallen Kenyan Officer Kennedy Nzuve Laid to Rest in Machakos

3 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, the Kenyan police officer who died in a road accident while serving with the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, was laid to rest on Thursday, October 2, at his home in Kyakatolwe Village, Kalama Sub-County, Machakos County.

The solemn ceremony was attended by senior government officials, police commanders, colleagues, family, and friends who gathered to honor the fallen officer.

The Director of Operations for the Administration Police Service (APS), Jackson Kangani, SAIG, represented Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja at the burial.

He eulogized Corporal Nzuve as a diligent and vibrant officer who was deeply committed to his duties, describing him as "reliable and dependable" to both his peers and superiors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The National Police Service (NPS) extended its "deepest condolences" to Nzuve's family, friends, and fellow officers.

September 1 crash

Among those present at the funeral were Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi Kilonzo; a representative of the Principal Secretary, State Department for Foreign Affairs; the CEO of the Africa 4 Haiti Initiative, Edward Githaiga; the Commandant of the Rapid Deployment Unit, Aggrey Shamala, AIG; APS Chief of Staff Haron Nthiga, AIG; Machakos County Police Commander Monica Kimani, CP; APS Staffing Officer for Operations Simon Njega, CP; Machakos AP County Commander Gathitu Ndegwa, SSP; and Kalama Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Gatirira, SSP, alongside other senior officers.

Corporal Nzuve died on September 1 in a road traffic accident in Haiti, where Kenyan officers are spearheading an international mission to stabilize the Caribbean nation.

His death came just months after another Kenyan officer deployed to the mission was killed in an ambush in Artibonite Department on March 25.

Nzuve's body had arrived in Nairobi on September 27 and was received in a solemn ceremony at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) led by senior NPS officials before being transferred to Chiromo Mortuary for preservation ahead of burial.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.