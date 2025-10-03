Kenya: CS Ruku Flags Off Relief Food to Drought-Hit Asal Counties

Nairobi — The Government has stepped up its response to the drought crisis, with Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruk,u flagging off relief food to Mandera and Turkana counties--two of the hardest-hit regions.

The exercise, held at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Nairobi, signals the start of a wider intervention targeting all 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties. It was attended by Members of Parliament from the affected areas, senior government officials, and representatives from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the Kenya Meteorological Department.

According to NDMA data, 2.15 million people across the ASAL belt urgently require food assistance. CS Ruku said the government was determined to ensure no Kenyan dies of hunger, particularly with forecasts pointing to below-average rainfall in the October-December short rains season.

The relief consignment includes 6,600 bags of maize for Turkana, 7,200 bags of rice for Mandera, and 8,840 bags of beans to be shared between the two counties. Officials estimate the food will benefit about 204,600 people in Turkana and 287,700 in Mandera.

Ahead of the dispatch, CS Ruku inspected NCPB stores and confirmed that the government has sufficient food reserves to sustain relief operations nationwide. He assured that similar consignments will be rolled out to all other drought-affected counties.

"The government has adequate food in stock and logistics in place to ensure every affected community receives timely support," he said. "We are rolling out relief efforts across all 23 drought-affected counties to reach those most in need."

Lawmakers from Mandera and Turkana commended the government for the swift action, citing the logistical challenges of delivering aid to remote regions.

CS Ruku also underscored the need for long-term solutions to chronic food insecurity, noting ongoing government investments in irrigation, water harvesting, and climate-resilient agriculture.

"Relief food is essential in the short term, but it is not sustainable," he said. "We are committed to long-term solutions that empower communities and reduce dependency on aid."

He further appealed to ministries, county governments, development partners, NGOs, and the private sector to join hands in supporting drought-stricken populations.

As the relief trucks left Nairobi for the north, the government reiterated its commitment to scaling up interventions and ensuring no region is left behind.