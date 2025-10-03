South Africa's Contactable Gets $13.5m to Scale Digital ID Platform

TLDR

South African digital identity startup Contactable has secured $13.5 million in funding to expand its customer onboarding and KYC solutions across Africa.

Based in Centurion, Contactable offers a single integration point for onboarding, identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance. The platform enables businesses to manage the full digital identity lifecycle securely while reducing costs linked to manual processes and fraud risk.

The funding round was led by Venture Capitalworks, with participation from Fireball Capital, Ke Nako Capital, and Mavovo. Contactable said it will use the capital to pursue innovations in ultimate beneficial ownership, artificial intelligence, self-sovereign identity, and payments integration.

CEO and founder Shaun Strydom said the investment will allow Contactable to expand into underserved markets while building digital infrastructure to support Africa's digital economy. Venture Capitalworks managing partner Brent Shahim said digital identity is central to financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Key Takeaways

Contactable's raise underscores the rising importance of digital identity as African economies push for broader financial inclusion and digital transformation. With millions still excluded from formal financial systems due to a lack of verifiable ID, platforms like Contactable are positioned to fill critical gaps. By consolidating onboarding, eKYC, and compliance into a single integration layer, the startup helps banks, insurers, and fintechs reduce onboarding friction while strengthening trust. Investor interest reflects a broader trend in African fintech funding shifting toward infrastructure enablers -- identity, payment rails, and compliance -- rather than just consumer-facing apps. Innovations in areas such as self-sovereign identity and AI-driven verification could also position Contactable to leapfrog traditional systems, aligning with global moves toward decentralized ID frameworks. As cross-border digital trade grows under AfCFTA, scalable identity solutions like Contactable's will be key in enabling trust, reducing fraud, and unlocking new economic opportunities across the continent.