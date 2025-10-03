Morocco: Gen Z Protest Group Calls for Dismissal of Morocco's Government

The group leading Morocco's mass protests called on Friday for the government to be removed following a sixth day of protests during which three people have died and hundreds have been injured or arrested.

"We demand the dismissal of the current government for its failure to protect the constitutional rights of Moroccans and respond to their social demands," GenZ 212 said.

The group, whose main organisers remain unknown, also said it wanted the release of all those detained in connection with the peaceful protests.

The rallies across Morocco have been fuelled by anger over social inequality, particularly following reports last month of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in the city of Agadir.

GenZ 212 said it was basing its demand for the firing of the government on an article in the constitution that allows the king the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and members of the government.

Government spending to build new stadiums and refurbish existing arenas for the World Cup as well as the impending Africa Cup of Nations is estimated to top at least €5 billion.

Tahani Brahma, a researcher and secretary general at the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, told RFI: "Moroccan youth are taking to the streets to call for functioning hospitals, quality schools and decent jobs. They're rejecting billions being spent on stadiums for the World Cup, while basic services are collapsing.

"Most importantly, Moroccan youth do not want promises, they want their rights."

Online forums

GenZ 212 has largely used the Discord online messaging platform to spread its calls for protest, and has repeatedly distanced itself from the violence and vandalism witnessed in several towns and cities.

Aziz Akhannouch, boss of the National Rally of Independents, the largest party in the 395-seat Moroccan parliament, chaired a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by coalition party chiefs Fatima Zahra Mansouri, Mohamed Mahdi Bensaid and Nizar Baraka.

"After reviewing the developments linked to youth expressions in online and public spaces, the government affirms that it listens carefully to and understands the social demands," the politicians said in a communique.

"We are ready to respond positively and responsibly through dialogue and discussion within institutions and public forums, and by finding realistic, implementable solutions that serve the interests of the nation and citizens."

Reforms underway

On Wednesday, the health minister, Amine Tehraoui, told parliament that several reforms were underway but acknowledged that they were still insufficient to close the gaps in the sector.

Since the demonstrations started, hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested.

According to Morocco's interior ministry, more than 400 people have been arrested during the rallies. Nearly 300 people - mainly from the security forces - have been injured in clashes and scuffles.

A spokesperson added that 80 public and private buildings as well as hundreds of cars had been vandalised.