Uganda: Museveni Fronts Flat Approach for Cattle Compensation Plan

Otuke, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said government is considering a flat-rate cattle compensation plan across northern Uganda, a proposal he has discussed with leaders in Lango, Teso and Acholi sub-regions.

Speaking at campaign rallies in Alebtong and later in Otuke District on Thursday, Museveni explained that his idea would be for each affected household to receive a fixed number of cattle rather than using an open-ended system.

"Regarding cattle compensation, I recently consulted with leaders in Lango. I proposed to implement a flat approach, suggesting that each household receive five cows," the NRM flag bearer said. "While some people had reservations about this idea, the wananchi voiced their support, saying Museveni is right. Teso is on board, Lango is supportive, and I am waiting for feedback from Acholi. I have urged government to begin planning for this initiative."

The President reminded the people that cattle rustling and war had wiped out the livestock wealth that once sustained households in the greater north. He noted that replacing this wealth is critical to rebuilding the livelihoods of the people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Alongside the compensation plan, Museveni emphasized that peace and stability remain the foundation of Uganda's progress. "Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in Lango," he told the cheering crowds in Otuke, stressing that national unity has been NRM's guiding principle since it took charge of government.

Turning to development, Museveni said Uganda's oil revenues, once production starts, will fund major infrastructure projects. "When our oil comes out, I will not allow it to be wasted on importing whiskey or perfumes. That money will be for roads, the railway, electricity, schools, hospitals and security," he said.

In Alebtong, he highlighted government's scorecard in the district, citing electricity connections, a well-maintained murram road from Lira through Aloi, Apala and Alebtong to Abim that is soon to be upgraded, 76 government UPE schools, 122 private schools and 7 USE secondary schools. He also pointed to wealth creation programs like PDM, Youth Livelihood Fund, Emyooga and the Women Fund that are supporting households.

The President urged citizens to take advantage of these opportunities, cautioning against focusing only on public infrastructure. "Even if the government tarmacks the road, you do not sleep on the road. You go back home, where poverty may still be waiting. That is why we insist that people embrace programs like PDM and Emyooga for their prosperity," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda's commercial oil reserves lie in the Albertine Graben along the western rift valley. Government, in partnership with international companies, is constructing production facilities and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline to transport crude to Tanga in Tanzania. Once production begins, projected to generate billions annually, revenues will be invested in infrastructure and social services, the President said.