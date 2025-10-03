Zimbabwe: Govt Excludes Urban-Based Farmers From the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Input Scheme

3 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Government has announced that this year's Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs scheme will strictly target rural households, with no provision for the 500 000 urban or peri-urban dwellers who benefited last season.

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka told Parliament during a Wednesday Q&A session that only rural communities will be provided with farming inputs under the programme, adding that last year's inclusion of urban beneficiaries had been a temporary measure to cushion against the effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

Pumula MP Sichelesile Mahlangu had sought the government's position regarding urban constituencies benefiting from the scheme.

"These peri-urban areas are actively participating in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme and are fully prepared. What is the minister's position on these constituencies?" Mahlangu.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The official policy is that urban areas will not receive Presidential input this year. The exception granted last year was due to an extraordinary drought," Masuka said.

"This year, the inputs will be strictly allocated to the three million rural beneficiaries. Anyone residing in an urban area who wishes to benefit must be located in designated agricultural zones, namely, communal lands, A1 resettlement areas, or small-scale farming areas. These are the targeted zones for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme this season."

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme, a food security programme, has over the years focused on boosting productivity among smallholder and rural farmers through climate-smart agriculture.

Masuka stressed that the programme would not accommodate urban dwellers since it is designed for farming regions.

"However, it is important to note that agriculture is designated for agricultural zones. Urban areas are primarily residential and do not accommodate farming activities.

"In Zimbabwe, we have established that urban agriculture is not permitted, as farming should take place on land specifically allocated for agricultural purposes, not within urban settlements," Masuka explained.

He added, "I recall that during last year's severe drought, the President recognised that rural farmers who typically support urban populations were facing significant challenges. In response, we extended input support to peri-urban farmers to help supplement food production."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.