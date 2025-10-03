Uganda: Public Sector HR Managers Endorse Bill to Regulate Profession

Public sector human resource managers have endorsed the Human Resource Management Professionals Bill 2025, proposing amendments they say will strengthen regulation and eliminate unqualified practitioners from the profession.

Through the Uganda Public Sector Human Resource Managers' Network (UPSHRMNet), the group presented its position before the parliamentary committee processing the bill.

Among the proposals is the introduction of an appeal mechanism to the HR council before disputes are taken to the High Court, a move intended to reduce case backlogs and allow faster resolution

Other amendments include extending the tenure of the council from three to five years, clarifying its responsibilities--particularly day-to-day management--making professional membership ordinarily permanent unless deregistered, and providing guidance on the composition of council members alongside the creation of specific standing committees.

UPSHRMNet officials argued that the changes would not only improve governance but also help eliminate "masqueraders" posing as HR professionals.

"The Uganda Public Sector Human Resource Managers' Network is committed to ensuring that the HR profession is regulated and that only qualified professionals practice," they said in their submission.

If adopted, the amendments will significantly reshape the HR landscape in Uganda by promoting professionalism, accountability, and efficiency.

The HR Bill 2025 itself is part of wider government reforms aimed at professionalizing human resource functions across the public sector.