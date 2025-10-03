Nigeria: Finchglow Partners Other Agents to Tackle Challenges, Boost Travel Demand

Port Harcourt — Worried by the low traveling rates and increase airlines ticket fares experienced in the post COVID-19 era, travel agents have brainstormed to tackle the challenges and boost the travel demands.

The agents made the move during the PartnerPlus Connect (PPC), an interactive live session organised by Finchglow Travels in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Designed to deepen engagement between trade partners and airline collaborators, the industry stakeholders during the session, held at the weekend lamented that the advent of technology has impacted negatively on the rate of travels.

The Managing Director of Finchglow Travels, Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, said the forex issue has posed a challenge to the travel sector, urging the agents and customers to be professional in their operations.

He said the PPC, with the theme, "Boosting Travel Demand, Airline and Consolidator Insights," brought together top international and regional airlines, including Emirates, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air Peace, and SABRE, alongside long-standing trade partners from across Nigeria's travel sector".

Ikotun said PPC aimed at consolidating knowledge and stakeholders on how to be professional travel agency.

He said: "Travellers buying strength has gone down due to so many factors, including; Forex, when airlines funds was trapped, airlines have to increase the ticket fares, and that has affected the travel behaviors of our buyers.

"2019 was the highest, when we look at the industry revenue, but as we speak, we are yet to reach that milestone, simply because of the forex challenge, at that time the exchange rate was below N300, as we speak, it's like N1500, but there has been a tremendous improvement, in the post COVID-19 when it has to do with travel, I am hopeful, I'm optimistic that by next year, we will meet the stage we were in pre-COVID-19 and then start to scale up."