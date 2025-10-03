Uganda: Centenary Bank Hands Over Homes to Vulnerable Elderly in Jinja

As part of the national celebrations marking the International Day for Older Persons, Centenary Bank, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, handed over two newly constructed homes and 50 mattresses to vulnerable elderly beneficiaries in Jinja City.

The initiative was carried out under this year's theme: "Enhanced Household Income: A Key to Dignity and Respect for Older Persons." It reflects a shared commitment to improving the lives of Uganda's elderly citizens, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

The main event was officiated by the Vice President Jessica Alupo in a celebration that served as a platform to underscore the importance of decent shelter, social protection, and inclusive development for older persons.

To date, over 300,000 elderly persons across Uganda's 146 districts have benefited from the government's Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) programme, with more than shs80 billion disbursed annually.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Centenary Bank has supported this initiative by enhancing payment systems through biometric enrollment, digital payment tracking, and beneficiary education, all aimed at improving service delivery and reducing risk in account opening and payment processing.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Mr. Moses Oroto, Chief Manager Public Sector at Centenary Bank, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the bank's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

"For over 40 years, Centenary Bank has worked to transform lives, not just through financial services, but also through initiatives that uplift communities. This housing support is part of that commitment," said Mr. Oroto.

As part of its corporate social investment, the Bank allocates 2% of its previous year's profits annually to support initiatives in health, education, waste management, environmental conservation, and other community development areas.

"Older persons are the custodians of our culture, wisdom, and values. Yet many face challenges accessing decent shelter and basic necessities. We are privileged to hand over these homes and mattresses to serve as symbols of care and dignity," Mr. Oroto added.

The Minister of State for Elderly, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu applauded Centenary Bank for its continuous support of vulnerable citizens and reiterated the importance of partnerships between government and the private sector in improving the lives of all Ugandans.