Tunisia: President Kais Saied Discusses Key Social Policy Issues in Meeting With Minister of Social Affairs

Tunis — President Kais Saied discussed several issues related to the state's social policy, in his meeting on Thursday afternoon at Carthage Palace with Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar.

According to a Presidency statement, the Head of State underscored the need to address all issues through a comprehensive approach.

He explained that while urgent measures must be taken, they should be part of a broader strategy being prepared to support those who have been unemployed for long periods, regardless of their background.

The President of the Republic also addressed the issue of sub-contracting, emphasising the need to enforce the law and find urgent solutions for those facing pressures that outwardly appear to be legal enforcement but are, in reality, the exact opposite.

President Kais Saied stated that "a single drop of sweat is a sacred trust, and social justice is the essential foundation for achieving growth and investment in a stable environment where everyone receives their legitimate rights."