Congo-Kinshasa: AFC/M23 Warns of Kinshasa's Continued Drone Strikes

3 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

The AFC/M23 movement has denounced persistent attacks by the Congolese government coalition on densely populated areas, saying the offensives have killed civilians and displaced many others in Walikale, North Kivu.

AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, on Thursday, October 2, alerted the national and international community about escalating military operations carried out by coalition forces of the coalition, that includes the Rwandan genocidal militia FDLR backed by Congolese government, Mai-Mai groups, Wazalendo militias, foreign mercenaries, and the Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF).

"Through the night of Wednesday, October 1, to Thursday, October 2, 2025, this coalition's drones and combat aircraft bombed heavily populated areas in Rutshuru, Buleusa (in Walikale Territory) and their surrounding areas," Kanyuka said on X.

"These indiscriminate strikes have killed numerous civilians and caused mass displacement, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian crisis."

COMMUNIQUÉ OFFICIEL DE L'AFC/M23 DU 2 OCTOBRE 2025 L'AFC/M23 prend à témoin la communauté nationale et internationale à la suite des attaques terroristes et se voit contrainte d'intervenir afin de protéger les populations civiles et d'éliminer toute menace à sa source.... pic.twitter.com/DXVw9bL1zC-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) October 2, 2025

The movement has reported similar strikes across eastern DR Congo in recent days, saying civilians have been killed and others injured. It reported attacks including one on September 29 in the Mikenke area and surrounding localities that targeted the rebellion's positions, and another strike on September 28 that destroyed a major bridge in Mpeti, Walikale Territory.

AFC/M23 also noted that many of the recent operations were coordinated from Uvira and Bujumbura.

The group urged national and international actors to awaken to "these terrorist attacks," and warned that, faced with ongoing strikes, it "finds itself compelled to intervene in order to protect civilian populations and to eliminate the threat at its source."

