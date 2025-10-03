Rwanda's Boukuru to Grace Acces Festival in South Africa

Rwandan musician Christianne Bukuru, who uses Boukuru on the stage, is in the list of African artistes who will perform at the 2025 Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES) which will take place in Tshwane, South Africa, from October 30 to November 1.

Music in Africa brought the festival in Kigali in 2024 attracting a host of industry leaders, artistes and stakeholders will convene in the Rwandan capital city with a shared objective to use music to make a positive change in Africa.

More than 20 artistes from over 10 African countries performed live at Mundi Centre during the festival.

This time, top African talents are expected to grace the ACCES 2025 stage with Bukuru standing out as the only Rwandan artiste on the performance lineup dominated by South Africans.

South Africa, as host, has more than half on the list. They include Focalistic, Zoë Modiga Kekelingo, Jabulile Majola, Bokani Dyer, Thakzin, Naledi Aphiwe, Sandesh and Charles Gene Suite.

The list also includes Claudio Rabe from Réunion Island, Mpho Sebina from Botswana, Njoki Karu from Kenya, FIMFIM from Ghana, Frida Amani of Tanzania, Senegal's Oumy and Nigeria's Tobi Peter.

The conference will feature a day programme of discussions, exhibitions and networking sessions at the Aula Theatre, University of Pretoria, from October 30-31. The evening programme, the Showcase Festival, will run at Propaganda Pretoria on October 31 and 012 Central on November 1.

About ACCES

ACCES is a pan-African trade show for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent, and create business linkages.

Held in a different African city each year, ACCES attracts active music industry players from across the globe. ACCES 2025 is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation, a non-profit pan-African organisation, in partnership with the City of Tshwane, the South African National Conventions Bureau, and the SAMPRA Development Fund.

The previous edition took place in Kigali.