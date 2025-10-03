Tunisia: Head of State Orders Removing All Obstacles and Support for All Participants in Communitarian Companies

Tunis — Communitarian companies and support for their participants were the main focus of President Kais Saied's meeting on Thursday at Carthage Palace with Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Riadh Chaoued.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, the Head of State gave instructions to remove all obstacles, counter any attempts to undermine these initiatives, and provide support to all participants in communitarian companies, after signing the decree amending certain provisions of Decree No. 15 of 2022, dated March 20, 2022, on communitarian companies.

He explained that the purpose of this amendment is to simplify procedures and open new opportunities for the founders of these companies.

The President of the Republic also emphasised the need for intensive media efforts, noting that this type of company will enable young people not only to create wealth for themselves but also to contribute to the development of all regions across various sectors.