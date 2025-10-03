Tunisia: President of Republic Urges Intensified Efforts for Swift Return of Tunisians Detained By Zionist Forces

Tunis — President Kais Saied, during his meeting on Thursday at Carthage Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, stressed the need to intensify efforts to ensure the swift return of the Tunisians detained by the Zionist entity's forces, who had participated in the Sumud Flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza.

According to a press release from the Presidency, the President of the Republic stated that "intensive diplomatic efforts have been ongoing for days without interruption.

The Tunisian state will never abandon its national responsibilities. Tunisia as a whole remains steadfast and unwavering in its principled positions, and its voice is now heard and respected worldwide regarding the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people."

President Kais Saied also reaffirmed Tunisia's unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people's right to reclaim all their rights and establish their independent state over the entire territory of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.