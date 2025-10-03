Zimbabwe/South Africa: 'Not a Top Team' - Bafana Bafana Coach Dismisses Zimbabwe Threat Ahead of Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is unfazed by Zimbabwe ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier set for October 10.

South Africa face the Warriors in what has become a must-win encounter following a setback earlier this week when FIFA docked them three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho. The sanction has left Broos' men under pressure to win their final two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Despite the blow, Broos expressed confidence, dismissing both Zimbabwe and Rwanda as "not top teams."

"You start doubting now because of a tricky situation, yet we are facing Zimbabwe and Rwanda, not Nigeria, Cameroon, or Egypt. These are good teams, yes, but not top teams. So why should we doubt?" he said.

Bafana Bafana go into the clash with an edge, having beaten Zimbabwe 3-1 in the reverse fixture. Confidence is further boosted by the fact that the match will be played at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, which the Warriors have adopted as their temporary home after failing to secure a CAF-approved venue in Zimbabwe.

Benin - 14 points

South Africa - 14 points

Nigeria - 11 points

Rwanda - 11 points

Lesotho - 9 points

Zimbabwe - 4 points