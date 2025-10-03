Uganda: From Uganda to the Netherlands - DFCU Bank Helps Equip Farmers With Global Agribusiness Skills

Kampala — dfcu Bank, in partnership with Vision Group, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Koudijs BV, has officially flagged off the winners of the 2024 Best Farmers Competition for a transformative, week-long study tour in the Netherlands.

The ceremony, held at dfcu Bank's Head Office in Nakasero, marked a decade of celebrating agricultural excellence in Uganda.

The 13 winners, drawn from diverse value chains across the country, will explore some of the world's most advanced farms, cooperatives, and processing facilities. Their study tour is designed to expose them to best practices in mechanisation, branding, sustainable farming, and global market competitiveness.

Speaking at the ceremony, Charles Mudiwa, CEO of dfcu Bank, said: "The Best Farmers Competition has become more than an award; it is a vehicle for transformation. Each year, we see Ugandan farmers evolve into champions of agribusiness, ready to scale their enterprises and inspire others. The Netherlands, a global leader in agricultural innovation, offers our winners invaluable lessons that will help position Ugandan farmers as key players in feeding our nation and competing in international markets."

In his remarks, Stephen Byantware, the Guest of Honour and Commissioner for Crop Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted that Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, and initiatives such as the dfcu Bank - Vision Group Best Farmers competition play a major role in strengthening the sector.

He said, "I urge farmers travelling to the Netherlands to be ambassadors of Uganda by showcasing the opportunities we offer and the quality of our export products."

The Netherlands, although small, stands as the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products due to its strong investment in technology and innovation. Learn from their best farming practices, bring back that knowledge, and share it with fellow farmers at home.

A Decade of Best Farmers Impact

Now in the 11th year since its launch in 2014, the Best Farmers Competition has attracted thousands of participants nationwide, spotlighting stories of innovation from crop growers to livestock farmers. Many past winners have expanded their farms, created employment, and influenced entire communities by adopting modern farming methods.

The 2024 cohort includes Professor Paul Kibwika, Brenda Tusiime, Meridah Nandudu, Abbas Ssekajja, Janny Winfred Oyella, Allen Atuhaire, Apollo Gabazira, Joyce Omait, Emmanuela Oroma, Tom Okao, Godfrey Bwaya, and cooperative leads Joseph Nkandu and Martha Namabiro Matovu.

Officials said that as they travel to the Netherlands, these winners carry with them not only their personal success stories but also the aspirations of Uganda's farming communities. They return not just as farmers but as ambassadors of Uganda's agricultural transformation.

Agriculture in Uganda: The Bigger Picture

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda's economy as it employs 70% of the working population and contributes about 24% of national GDP.

Uganda is among Africa's top producers of coffee, bananas, and maize, with enormous potential in dairy, fisheries, and horticulture yet challenges such as limited mechanisation, low productivity, and poor market access persist. Initiatives like the Best Farmers Competition are helping to close these gaps by showcasing innovation, business acumen, and resilience.

dfcu's and Agribusiness Transformation

Through the dfcu Foundation and dfcu Bank has positioned itself as a catalyst for agribusiness growth. Various interventions highlight dfcu's integrated model of blending finance, mentorship, and partnerships to create resilient agricultural ecosystems. By December 2024, key milestones included:

Supporting 1,281 agribusiness enterprises with financing and capacity building.

Providing acceleration support to 490 enterprises, strengthening sustainability and scalability.

Ensuring 52% women participation since 2018, driving gender inclusion.

Reaching over 59,000 beneficiaries with training and advisory services.

Facilitating over USD 22 million in business linkages, opening markets and partnerships.

Connecting more than 5,000 enterprises to financial services tailored to agribusiness.