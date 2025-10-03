Zimbabwe: Mansions, 5 000 Cattle and a Weekly U.S.$200,000 Kickback! Mutodi Claims Guvamatanga Making a Killing As Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary

- says Parliament has received reports and proposes lifestyle audit

THE Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, and Economic Development, Energy Mutodi has made sensational claims that Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga is getting kickbacks of as much as US$200,000 from government contractors so as to facilitate payments.

According to Mutodi, Parliament received complaints about how Guvamatanga has been managing affairs, and further alleged that he was demanding kickbacks from other ministries and government departments of between 5% and 10% for every treasury disbursement.

Mutodi claims Guvamatanga's loot now exceeds US$1 billion and adds onto an empire that includes several mansions and 5,000 dairy cattle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Parliament of Zimbabwe has received agonising reports that Guvamatanga is receiving 5% -10% for every payment done by the Treasury. GG as he is notoriously called has accumulated more than US$1 billion becoming the richest civil servant," said Mutodi.

"Contractors, Ministries and Departments refusing to pay Guvamatanga a kick back of at least 5% after receiving Treasury payments have been denied payments for several months even if the funds are budgeted for.

"Over the past six months, Parliament itself has struggled to operate after being denied its budgeted funds by George Guvamatanga. A civil servant earning less than $1000 GG has more than 5000 dairy cattle, dairy equipment and several mansions hence the proposed lifestyle audit.

"One contractor Bitumen which was contracted to do roads has been asked to pay US$200,000 by Guvamatanga for every $2,000,000 weekly payment he authorises that they receive and they have made several complaints to members of the Budget Committee at Parliament."

Guvamatanga was earlier this year accused of receiving bribes from shadowy businessman Wicknel Chivayo to approve payments to the controversial Ren-Form CC, a South African company that supplied Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with voting material at highly inflated prices.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have fired and forgiven him in June this year before he begged for the job he has kept since 2018.

A Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Bikita South, Mutodi claimed Guvamatanga had made threats to 'deal' with him if the committee was to ever seek a lifestyle audit or engage the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

He added: "Guvamatanga has also made threats to send a terror team to deal with the (me) upon hearing that the Committee was considering carrying out a life audit on him as well as asking for a ZACC probe."