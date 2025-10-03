Egypt: Dar es Salaam, Cairo Strengthen Defence and Security Ties

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Egypt have reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in security and defence matters as part of efforts to address emerging global security challenges.

The two countries are uniquely positioned as strategic anchors in their respective regions, with Tanzania playing a pivotal role in the Western Indian Ocean, SADC, EAC and the Great Lakes Region, while Egypt maintains influence across North Africa, the Arab world and the Red Sea corridor.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday at the commemoration of the 52nd anniversary of Egypt's Sixth of October Victory, Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax stressed the importance of deepening the existing ties by seizing shared opportunities to further enhance strategic engagement.

"As the global security landscape becomes more complex, with rising conventional and non-conventional threats, we must remain proactive, resilient and collaborative. Our defence cooperation must adapt accordingly, grounded in strategic foresight, robust early warning systems and innovative, homegrown solutions," she said.

Dr Tax noted that the anniversary also provided a timely opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing friendship and strong cooperation between Tanzania and Egypt.

"Our defence and security institutions continue to grow stronger together, collaborating to address common threats, enhance regional stability and support peace and development efforts not only within our borders but across the African continent," she stressed.

She further commended the government of Egypt and Egyptian firms for their instrumental role in constructing the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), describing it as a tangible reflection of the enduring bonds of solidarity between the two nations, first nurtured by the visionary leadership of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere and President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

For his part, Egyptian Defence Attaché, Colonel Mohamed Mokhtar Mady, reaffirmed his country's commitment to working with Tanzania in promoting peace and cooperation to confront regional security challenges.

"I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Tanzanian Ministry of Defence and National Service, as well as the Tanzania People's Defence Forces, for their openness, transparency and determination to achieve our common goals and strengthen the distinguished course of cooperation between our two countries," he said.