Uganda: Museveni's Tenure Vital for Uganda's Continental Influence, Says Envoy

3 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Rebecca Amuge Otengo, has credited President Museveni's leadership with enhancing Uganda's position as a key player in regional peace and integration efforts.

Speaking in an interview on the sideline of President Museveni's rally at Alebtong Booma grounds on Thursday, Otengo said the Ugandan leader has become a central figure in addressing Africa's most pressing peace and security challenges, earning respect across the continent.

"Our president is seen as a pacifier in the region, a champion of peace and security, and a voice for integration," Otengo said. "Wherever there are crises--from Libya to Sudan--African leaders often look to President Museveni for guidance."

Otengo cited recent examples of Museveni's regional leadership, including his role chairing high-level African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) summits focused on conflict resolution in Sudan and Libya. These engagements, she noted, have positioned Uganda as a stabilizing force within Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that with Museveni set to take over as the next chair of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in January, it will further consolidating his influence on the continent.

"Uganda is increasingly viewed at the AU as an island of peace, and that's due to the strength and direction of President Museveni," she said.

Otengo also hailed Uganda's involvement in regional peacekeeping operations pointing to the country's contributions to missions in Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the broader Great Lakes region.

According to the ambassador, Uganda's open-door refugee policy, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in Africa, is a reflection of its internal stability and humanitarian commitment--both of which she attributed to Museveni's leadership.

A former minister for Northern Uganda, Otengo also reflected on the country's recovery from internal conflict, highlighting progress made in resettlement and development in previously war-affected regions.

"Our development efforts, such as the Parish Development Model and ongoing investments in infrastructure and education, are built on the foundation of peace and security," she said. "The president's leadership is central to that."

While Museveni's extended tenure continues to attract debate both at home and abroad, Ugandan diplomats like Otengo say the president's regional and continental engagements reflect a broader legacy beyond domestic politics.

President Museveni is currently campaigning in Lango sub-region as he seeks to get another term in the country's highest office.

In his campaign message, Museveni mainly focuses on the peace ushered in and maintained by his NRM government for almost 40 years, asking the population to use this to create wealth for themselves.

He asks that main emphasis should be wealth creation.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.