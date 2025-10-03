Uganda: Museveni's Tenure Vital for Uganda's Continental Influence, Says Envoy

Uganda's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Rebecca Amuge Otengo, has credited President Museveni's leadership with enhancing Uganda's position as a key player in regional peace and integration efforts.

Speaking in an interview on the sideline of President Museveni's rally at Alebtong Booma grounds on Thursday, Otengo said the Ugandan leader has become a central figure in addressing Africa's most pressing peace and security challenges, earning respect across the continent.

"Our president is seen as a pacifier in the region, a champion of peace and security, and a voice for integration," Otengo said. "Wherever there are crises--from Libya to Sudan--African leaders often look to President Museveni for guidance."

Otengo cited recent examples of Museveni's regional leadership, including his role chairing high-level African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) summits focused on conflict resolution in Sudan and Libya. These engagements, she noted, have positioned Uganda as a stabilizing force within Africa.

She added that with Museveni set to take over as the next chair of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in January, it will further consolidating his influence on the continent.

"Uganda is increasingly viewed at the AU as an island of peace, and that's due to the strength and direction of President Museveni," she said.

Otengo also hailed Uganda's involvement in regional peacekeeping operations pointing to the country's contributions to missions in Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the broader Great Lakes region.

According to the ambassador, Uganda's open-door refugee policy, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in Africa, is a reflection of its internal stability and humanitarian commitment--both of which she attributed to Museveni's leadership.

A former minister for Northern Uganda, Otengo also reflected on the country's recovery from internal conflict, highlighting progress made in resettlement and development in previously war-affected regions.

"Our development efforts, such as the Parish Development Model and ongoing investments in infrastructure and education, are built on the foundation of peace and security," she said. "The president's leadership is central to that."

While Museveni's extended tenure continues to attract debate both at home and abroad, Ugandan diplomats like Otengo say the president's regional and continental engagements reflect a broader legacy beyond domestic politics.

President Museveni is currently campaigning in Lango sub-region as he seeks to get another term in the country's highest office.

In his campaign message, Museveni mainly focuses on the peace ushered in and maintained by his NRM government for almost 40 years, asking the population to use this to create wealth for themselves.

He asks that main emphasis should be wealth creation.