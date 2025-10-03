Kenyans Switch to LPG From Kerosene After Russia-Ukraine War, Study

Nairobi — Two-thirds of Kenyan households shifted from kerosene to liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, underscoring a growing preference for cleaner fuel sources, a new study shows.

Findings from the Africa Economic Research Consortium (AERC) working paper, Gendered Differences in Household Cooking Coping Strategies for the Russia-Ukraine War in Kenya, reveal that men were more likely than women to adopt LPG.

"Further, only about 8% of the households switched to firewood, and this was mainly in rural areas, with women being more likely to switch to this fuel than men," AERC Executive Director Prof. Victor Murinde said during an AERC side event at the Supporting Pastoralism and Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises Programme (SPARC) & Jameel Observatory Joint Conference in Nairobi.

Murinde stressed the urgent need for policy interventions to expand access to clean energy for women in rural areas.

"The persistence of high food and fertiliser prices continues to affect the well-being of many vulnerable households. This research shows that whereas these shocks often begin globally, in this case, the Russia-Ukraine war, their effects are deeply felt at the household level across Africa," he added.

The study, authored by researchers Onyango Dickson Wandeda, Macharia Kenneth Kigundu, Ngui Dianah, and Maloi Lanoi, also assessed gender differences in time savings linked to fuel choices and evaluated the impact of a government fuel subsidy meant to cushion households against the war's ripple effects.