Kenyans Switch to LPG From Kerosene After Russia-Ukraine War, Study

3 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Faith Masita

Nairobi — Two-thirds of Kenyan households shifted from kerosene to liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, underscoring a growing preference for cleaner fuel sources, a new study shows.

Findings from the Africa Economic Research Consortium (AERC) working paper, Gendered Differences in Household Cooking Coping Strategies for the Russia-Ukraine War in Kenya, reveal that men were more likely than women to adopt LPG.

"Further, only about 8% of the households switched to firewood, and this was mainly in rural areas, with women being more likely to switch to this fuel than men," AERC Executive Director Prof. Victor Murinde said during an AERC side event at the Supporting Pastoralism and Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises Programme (SPARC) & Jameel Observatory Joint Conference in Nairobi.

Murinde stressed the urgent need for policy interventions to expand access to clean energy for women in rural areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The persistence of high food and fertiliser prices continues to affect the well-being of many vulnerable households. This research shows that whereas these shocks often begin globally, in this case, the Russia-Ukraine war, their effects are deeply felt at the household level across Africa," he added.

The study, authored by researchers Onyango Dickson Wandeda, Macharia Kenneth Kigundu, Ngui Dianah, and Maloi Lanoi, also assessed gender differences in time savings linked to fuel choices and evaluated the impact of a government fuel subsidy meant to cushion households against the war's ripple effects.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.