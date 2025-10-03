Uganda: NUP's Mufumbiro, Kaija and Co. Denied Bail

The Kawempe Chief Magistrate's Court has denied bail to 10 members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including Edward Ssebuufu, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, Achileo Kivumbi, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Doreen Kaija, and Sauda Madada, citing weak sureties and possible interference with investigations.

The group is facing charges of unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and related offences. Delivering her ruling, Chief Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe said the accused could compromise the ongoing investigations if released.

Court observed that most of the sureties presented did not meet the standard of "substantial sureties."

In Ugandan law, a substantial surety is a person of sufficient standing--often with a stable occupation, known residence, and recognized integrity--who can guarantee that the accused will return to court and comply with bail conditions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In her ruling, the magistrate noted that:

Eddie Mutwe and Achileo Kivumbi's sureties were too young to exert enough influence to ensure their return to court. For Doreen Kaija, one of the sureties did not qualify. Sauda Madada's sureties were deemed insubstantial. Mufumbiro's sureties included former Nakawa Mayor Ronald Balimwezo, but the magistrate ruled that his relationship with the accused was not sufficiently close. However, Mufumbiro's father and wife qualified as substantial. Only some of the sureties presented for other co-accused, such as Calvin Tasi and Tonny Kaweesi, were found substantial.

Magistrate Agumasiimwe added that most of the sureties were fellow NUP leaders, raising concerns that they could shield witnesses, many of whom are also affiliated with the party.

"The likelihood of interference with witnesses is high, given that both accused and potential witnesses belong to the same political group," she ruled.

Defence lawyers, led by Samuel Muyizzi, argued that the reasons advanced were unjust and vowed to appeal after discussions with the accused persons.

State prosecutors said investigations were still ongoing and requested one month to conclude inquiries. The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2025.