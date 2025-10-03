Uganda: NUP's Mufumbiro, Kaija and Co. Denied Bail

3 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

The Kawempe Chief Magistrate's Court has denied bail to 10 members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including Edward Ssebuufu, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, Achileo Kivumbi, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Doreen Kaija, and Sauda Madada, citing weak sureties and possible interference with investigations.

The group is facing charges of unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and related offences. Delivering her ruling, Chief Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe said the accused could compromise the ongoing investigations if released.

Court observed that most of the sureties presented did not meet the standard of "substantial sureties."

In Ugandan law, a substantial surety is a person of sufficient standing--often with a stable occupation, known residence, and recognized integrity--who can guarantee that the accused will return to court and comply with bail conditions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In her ruling, the magistrate noted that:

    Eddie Mutwe and Achileo Kivumbi's sureties were too young to exert enough influence to ensure their return to court. For Doreen Kaija, one of the sureties did not qualify. Sauda Madada's sureties were deemed insubstantial. Mufumbiro's sureties included former Nakawa Mayor Ronald Balimwezo, but the magistrate ruled that his relationship with the accused was not sufficiently close. However, Mufumbiro's father and wife qualified as substantial. Only some of the sureties presented for other co-accused, such as Calvin Tasi and Tonny Kaweesi, were found substantial.

Magistrate Agumasiimwe added that most of the sureties were fellow NUP leaders, raising concerns that they could shield witnesses, many of whom are also affiliated with the party.

"The likelihood of interference with witnesses is high, given that both accused and potential witnesses belong to the same political group," she ruled.

Defence lawyers, led by Samuel Muyizzi, argued that the reasons advanced were unjust and vowed to appeal after discussions with the accused persons.

State prosecutors said investigations were still ongoing and requested one month to conclude inquiries. The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2025.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.