Uganda: Nakasongola MP Mutebi Withdraws From Race, Cites Party Unity

3 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

Nakasongola County MP incumbent Noah Mutebi Wanzara has announced his withdrawal from the 2026 parliamentary race just weeks before the Electoral Commission nominations.

Mutebi, who was defeated by Stephen Tebirondwa Bugingo in the NRM primaries held on July 17th, had earlier declared he would return as an independent candidate, citing irregularities in the exercise. Bugingo secured 10,531 votes against Mutebi's 7,186.

Despite initially vowing to defy the outcome, Mutebi said he chose to step aside in the interest of his party's programs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I don't want to antagonize the programs of my party, and this is why I am standing down. I will only support President Museveni, not any other person, because my defeat was not fair," Mutebi explained.

Reflecting on his 10 years of service in parliament, Mutebi said he is proud of his achievements, which include lobbying for the construction of a bridge connecting Nakasongola to Kayunga, rehabilitation of schools, extension of electricity to remote areas like Bamugolodde, and a bulk water supply system from Lake Kyoga that is set to serve Nakasongola district and neighboring areas.

On the contrary, Bugingo recalled that when he lost to Mutebi in the 2020 NRM primaries, he accepted defeat and supported him.

"I wonder why Mutebi doesn't want to accept defeat this time," Bugingo remarked.

Nevertheless, Bugingo applauded Mutebi's eventual decision to withdraw, saying it reflects commitment to the ruling party.

"We front unity in Nakasongola, and his decision is welcome. We should work together with him to ensure that NRM wins Nakasongola County," Bugingo said.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.