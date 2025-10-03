Uganda: Nakasongola MP Mutebi Withdraws From Race, Cites Party Unity

Nakasongola County MP incumbent Noah Mutebi Wanzara has announced his withdrawal from the 2026 parliamentary race just weeks before the Electoral Commission nominations.

Mutebi, who was defeated by Stephen Tebirondwa Bugingo in the NRM primaries held on July 17th, had earlier declared he would return as an independent candidate, citing irregularities in the exercise. Bugingo secured 10,531 votes against Mutebi's 7,186.

Despite initially vowing to defy the outcome, Mutebi said he chose to step aside in the interest of his party's programs.

"I don't want to antagonize the programs of my party, and this is why I am standing down. I will only support President Museveni, not any other person, because my defeat was not fair," Mutebi explained.

Reflecting on his 10 years of service in parliament, Mutebi said he is proud of his achievements, which include lobbying for the construction of a bridge connecting Nakasongola to Kayunga, rehabilitation of schools, extension of electricity to remote areas like Bamugolodde, and a bulk water supply system from Lake Kyoga that is set to serve Nakasongola district and neighboring areas.

On the contrary, Bugingo recalled that when he lost to Mutebi in the 2020 NRM primaries, he accepted defeat and supported him.

"I wonder why Mutebi doesn't want to accept defeat this time," Bugingo remarked.

Nevertheless, Bugingo applauded Mutebi's eventual decision to withdraw, saying it reflects commitment to the ruling party.

"We front unity in Nakasongola, and his decision is welcome. We should work together with him to ensure that NRM wins Nakasongola County," Bugingo said.