Namibia: Sam Nujoma Stadium Revamp Underway

Refurbishment work at the dilapidated Sam Nujoma Stadium officially commenced yesterday after the City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over the facility to contractors, New Succes Investment.

According to City engineer Puumue Kustaa, the renovation will take about a year to complete and is expected to cost N$13 million. The project, fully funded by the CoW, aims to upgrade the stadium to Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA standards, ensuring Namibia once again has a venue suitable for hosting international football matches and local football league.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the stadium in Katutura, CoW Manager of Parks, Sport, Recreation and Cemeteries, Uakazuvaka Kazombiaze, said the works began immediately and will mainly focus on strengthening existing structures.

"The renovations are not about a complete overhaul, as the existing structures are not badly damaged. We are, however, making some key upgrades, such as replacing the grandstand seats, modernising the medical and physio rooms, and addressing issues with lighting, power supply, and the media booths. The pitch will also be looked at and possibly replaced," he explained.

The stadium's refurbishment was initially scheduled to take place years ago but faced multiple delays. Kazombiaze attributed the setbacks to financial constraints. "People must understand that the renovation is fully funded by the City of Windhoek, with no external support. The lack of funds caused delays, as the city had to prioritise other pressing projects before allocating money for this one," he said.

Kazombiaze further revealed that a maintenance plan has already been developed and confirmed that the stadium will, going forward, be reserved strictly for football events to preserve the new turf.

"After this renovation is done, the facility will strictly be utilised for football matches and recreation purposes only. We are also encouraging that the field be reserved mainly for professional games, because the current state of the pitch is the result of overuse," he said.

The refurbishment will also contribute to job creation, with between 50 and 60 temporary employment opportunities expected during construction. Work will begin after a 14-day mobilisation period, with the project following a phased approach. Events previously scheduled at the stadium will be relocated to alternative venues, while the public parking area is available for events.

In 2021 Caf hit the NFA with a hefty fine of about N$85 800 for using the dilapidated Sam Nujoma Stadium for international matches.