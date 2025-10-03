Ethiopia: Munja Group, Hop Flag Off First-Ever 1,600km Ev Road Trip From Nairobi to Addis Ababa

Nairobi — The dream of a cleaner, greener Africa is set to take center stage this Sunday as Munja Group, in partnership with House of Procurement (HOP), flags off a historic 1,600-kilometre electric vehicle (EV) road trip from Nairobi to Addis Ababa.

Dubbed "Road to Addis," the six-day journey is being billed as Africa's first cross-border EV convoy and a landmark demonstration of what sustainable transport corridors could look like in the future.

The initiative is a consortium event led by Munja Group and supported by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, the Ministry of Roads and Transport (Kenya), the Ministry of Transport and Logistics (Ethiopia), the Cars Society of Africa, and Eazy Power PLC.

In a statement, Munja described the road trip as a bold step toward redefining mobility and sustainability in Africa. The company emphasized that it is positioning itself not just as a vehicle supplier, but as a holistic solutions provider--offering EV leasing alongside solar-powered charging hubs and infrastructure in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It's a bold statement that Africa is ready to embrace sustainable mobility. Our vision is to inspire Africans to believe that clean, connected, and sustainable transport isn't just possible--it's already here," Munja Group said.

The convoy of branded EVs will set off from Nairobi on October 5 in a colorful public send-off before weaving through towns and communities across Kenya and Ethiopia. Along the route, temporary charging stations will be set up to showcase the practicality of integrated EV solutions.

Through community engagements, driver testimonials, and thought-leadership interviews, the consortium aims to highlight how EV adoption can be made accessible through Munja's leasing model, while also exploring carbon credit generation as a financial tool to scale sustainability.

The journey will culminate in Addis Ababa on October 10, just ahead of the Africa E-Mobility Week (October 14-16), hosted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Eng. Joseph Siror, reaffirmed the company's commitment to powering Kenya's transition to clean and efficient transport.

"Kenya Power stands ready to support this transition by working with government, investors, and the public to position Kenya as a continental leader in e-mobility," Siror said.

"Today, Kenya has more than 6,400 electric vehicles on the road--a number that continues to rise as access expands. But for e-mobility to succeed, it must extend beyond national borders, and seamless cross-border movement is essential."

He added that Kenya Power is proud to be part of the Road to Addis expedition, noting that the company is already powering charging infrastructure in Kenya and demonstrating that electric mobility is viable for both people and goods across East Africa.

The Road to Addis campaign is expected to spark conversations on the future of travel, trade, and cross-border connectivity, positioning Africa at the forefront of the global e-mobility revolution.