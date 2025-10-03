Kenya: Matiangi Confirms Jubilee As Party of Choice for 2027 State House Bid

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has officially declared his bid for the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, signaling a fresh phase in the party's revival efforts following years of internal turmoil.

Matiangi made the announcement during a consultative meeting with youth leaders in Nakuru County on Friday, where he urged residents to register early for the elections, stressing the importance of broad participation.

"Listening to their ideas and aspirations reaffirmed my belief that we can overcome the failures of the present and chart a better path forward," he said.

"With their courage and vision, we will restore hope, renew our unity, and build the future our young people deserve."

His declaration comes just days after attending Jubilee's Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Ngong Racecourse, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The convention, coming after prolonged internal wrangles, was seen as setting the stage for Jubilee's political strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

'Renewal'

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni described the convention as a moment of renewal, noting that Matiangi's active engagement with party members is part of the broader repositioning.

"This gathering is more than preparation; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to unity, renewal, and a politics defined by purpose. Jubilee's story is still being written, and together we move," he said.

Matiangi's entry adds momentum to an already crowded opposition field that includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Martha Karua (Liberation People's Party), and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper).

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is also in the race under the United Green Movement (UGM) ticket.

In recent months, Matiangi has stepped up his political activities across the country after resigning from an international post, to focus on his campaign.

His candidature now places Jubilee at the center of opposition realignment talks ahead of 2027.