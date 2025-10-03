Angola Advocates Legislation for Rare Earth Minerals Exploration

Luanda — Angolan parliamentary Vigílio Tyova advocated on Thursday in Cape Town for the creation and approval of robust legislation that ensures transparency, accountability, and shared benefits from the exploration of rare earth minerals.

Vigílio Tyova also highlighted the need to promote partnerships with universities, innovation centers, and financing institutions in the Global South, which would allow not only extraction but also transformation and local value addition.

He was speaking on behalf of the Angolan National Assembly president, Carolina Cerqueira, on the second day of the 11th Summit of G20 (P20) Parliament Speakers.

According to a press release from the National Assembly sent to ANGOP, during his speech in Session 4, which focused on "Use of Critical Minerals for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth," the congressman expressed his support for the integration of the private sector and foreign direct investment into an inclusive development framework that strengthens communities and creates skilled jobs.

"Critical minerals today represent a strategic opportunity for developing countries, but also a complex challenge," he said.

In his view, critical minerals should be drivers of sustainable growth, not dependence, emphasizing that Angola is fully open to strengthening alliances that ensure this mineral heritage translates into economic diversification, industrialization, and improved living conditions for its people.

"Angola has significant reserves of minerals essential to the energy transition, such as copper, lithium, and rare earths," the parliamentarian emphasized.

During the event, held under the theme "Harnessing parliamentary diplomacy to achieve global solidarity, equality, and sustainability," parliamentarians will consider issues related to strengthening resilience and disaster response, and ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries.

Parliamentarians are also addressing topics related to mobilizing financing for a just energy transition, the use of critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development, and the use of parliamentary diplomacy to achieve global solidarity.

The agenda also includes topics such as the role of legislators in promoting a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world, as well as parliamentarians' commitment to using diplomacy as a tool for justice, equity, and sustainability.

The parliamentary delegation to the event, which closed on Thursday, included representatives Aia-Eza Troso, Felino Job, Ariane Nhany, and João Kanda.

The National Assembly participated for the first time in the P20 in 2024, in Brasília, Brazil, with a delegation led by President Carolina Cerqueira. ART/DOJ