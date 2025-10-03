Zimbabwe: Human Rights Body Warns of Rising Abuse Against Elderly

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has urged the government to take stronger measures to protect older citizens warning that discrimination, neglect and abuse remain widespread despite progressive legislation.

Marking the International Day of Older Persons, the Commission said many elderly Zimbabweans continue to be denied their constitutional rights under laws such as the Older Persons Act and the Social Welfare Assistance Act.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Older persons in Zimbabwe continue to face barriers to the enjoyment of their constitutional rights and entitlements," ZHRC said.

The Commission cited cases of age-based discrimination within families and public spaces, harmful stereotypes including witchcraft accusations, poor healthcare access, inadequate social protection, isolation and outright abuse.

Under the Constitution, older persons are defined as anyone aged 70 or above.

ZHRC noted that contrary to perceptions of the elderly as unproductive many continue to play vital roles in their families and communities.

The body welcomed Zimbabwe's ratification of African Union Protocols on the Rights of Older Persons (2016) and Social Protection and Social Security (2022), but stressed the need for full implementation.

"Ratification is a positive step but it must be followed by concrete action," it said.

ZHRC called on government to allocate more resources towards social security, ensure meaningful pensions and strictly enforce laws protecting the elderly from neglect and exploitation.

"As Zimbabwe joined the world in commemorating the International Day of Older Persons, ZHRC reiterates that the rights, dignity and well-being of older persons must be placed at the centre of national development," said the Commission

This year's global theme is "Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being and Our Rights."